One injured in Orangeburg shooting

Law enforcement investigating early morning shooting near Claflin University

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are on the scene of an early morning shooting in the city.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 6:05 a.m. at an address in the 400 block of Treadwell Street, which is a few blocks from Claflin University. Arriving at the scene, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by EMS to the Regional Medical Center where he is being treated.