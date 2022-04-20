One injured in Orangeburg shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are on the scene of an early morning shooting in the city.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 6:05 a.m. at an address in the 400 block of Treadwell Street, which is a few blocks from Claflin University. Arriving at the scene, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported by EMS to the Regional Medical Center where he is being treated.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident, or may have video that may have recorded suspicious individuals in and around the area of Treadwell Street between midnight and 6:30 a.m., to please contact Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at (803) 531-4654.