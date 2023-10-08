Onramp crash at I-20, I-77 leaves 2 dead

Officials haven't identified the victims but said the driver was from Myrtle Beach, and the passenger was from Sumter.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say two people have died following a single-vehicle crash on a Richland County interstate ramp.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on the ramp from I-77 north onto I-20 west near Columbia. Ridgeway said a 2000 Mercury SUV was heading north on the ramp from I-77 north, entering I-20 when it traveled off the road to the right, hit an embankment and flipped several times. The driver and passenger died at the scene.

The Richland County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the victim's names. However, Ridgeway said the driver was from Myrtle Beach, and the passenger was from Sumter.

He said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this crash. The Richland County incident was the first of two deadly crashes miles apart along I-20 on Saturday night.