Richland deputies shot at by suspect in northeast Columbia, man later found dead in home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say they were shot at and found the body of a man all while responding to a call Wednesday morning.

Officers say they got a call for help in northeast Columbia. Officers did not specify what street the incident took place or the exact time they were dispatched. but did say it was in the Carriage Oaks Subdivision

Deputies say while they were clearing the scene, someone began shooting at them. They say one deputy had multiple bullets strike his vehicle. Officers say while they officer wasn't hit by gunfire, the shattered glass from the car did cause injuries.

Deputies say they did not shoot back because they couldn't tell where the person was shooting from. After the shots stopped they searched the area and found a man dead outside of a home near the one that they originally got the call for help from.

Officers did not release any information about who they think that person is or how that person died.