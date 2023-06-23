'Road rage' dispute leads to shooting in Red Bank, authorities say

A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times during a dispute with another driver on a Lexington County road.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a dispute that originated on a Lexington County road.

According to a report filed by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to 1100 South Lake Drive, a Circle K gas station, around 2 a.m. on Thursday to a shooting.

As deputies headed to the scene, another deputy told them that someone, later identified as the wounded man, had wrecked his vehicle into a signpost and attempted to run from the location.

Deputies arrived and found a man lying on the ground in front of a store entrance with four other people standing around him. They said someone had shot him.

Deputies began to help the man, who they said had been shot twice in the upper chest, once in his lower neck and once near his armpit. Deputies performed first aid for the man who, despite his wounds, could tell them more about what happened.

He said he had gotten into a dispute with another driver in front of him on the road. He claimed the other driver was swerving on the road and eventually stopped and exited.

The wounded man said he got out and "ran up on him," at which point the other driver shot him.

Emergency personnel took the man to an area hospital, authorities said. The sheriff's department said that detectives have since interviewed all people they know were involved in the incident.