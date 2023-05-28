One in custody following Sunday afternoon shooting in Lexington County

Investigators believe the victim and suspect know each other.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One man is in custody and another is in the hospital following a shooting that happened in Lexington County on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. at a business in the 4800 block of Fish Hatchery Road.

The victim was shot in the upper body but, according to the sheriff's department, his wound isn't expected to be life-threatening. The alleged shooter was taken into custody.

While details regarding the shooting are still limited due to the investigation being in the early stages, deputies believe the shooter and the victim know each other.