Argument turns violent in shooting incident near Columbia

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say one person is in the hospital following a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon just outside of Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Percival Road around 2 p.m.

The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital though details regarding the severity of his wounds were not available.

Based on preliminary details from investigators, authorities believe the shooting followed an argument that turned physical.

Details regarding how the incident began and how it unfolded were not publicly available as the investigation is still in the early stages.