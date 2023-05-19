South Carolina woman charged with drowning murder of child, attempted killing of another

Authorities said one child victim's plea for help awakened others in the home who were able to intervene. But it was too late for six-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say a South Carolina woman charged with the murder of a child attempted to kill another.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said that 37-year-old Jamie Michelle Bradley Brun has been charged with murder and attempted murder from an incident that occurred early Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said that Brun drowned her six-year-old child and then turned her attention to an eight year old whose plea for help woke others in the Saint Helena Island home.

Deputies were called around 1:25 a.m. to find the youngest of the two, Mackaya Bradley-Brun, already dead. The mother was detained as soon as they arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

She's now facing one charge each of murder and attempted murder. Both the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's Special Victim's Unit Department of Child Fatalities are investigating the incident.