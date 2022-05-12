Suspect caught, charged with attempted murder in Columbia shooting

Police described the shooting as an isolated incident involving an acquaintance of suspect Matthew Byrd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities have made an arrest in a late April shooting in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department said that its investigators, working with U.S. Marshals, had captured 32-year-old Matthew Byrd. While little was released regarding his apprehension, police did confirm Byrd was wanted in connection with an April 28 shooting.

The incident occurred on Brennen Road which runs between Trenholm and Devereaux roads in Columbia. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and involved an acquaintance.