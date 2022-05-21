Columbia-area shooting leaves one teen dead, another injured on Saturday

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing and they're asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a 17-year-old is dead and another teen injured following a Saturday afternoon shooting.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Saddletrail Road which is located off of Crane Church Road and nearby Fairfield Road.

Police arrived to find a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds who were both rushed to the hospital. The 17-year-old died from his injuries.

The sheriff's department didn't provide any information regarding what led up to the shooting or possible suspects as their investigation continues.