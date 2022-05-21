Columbia-area shooting leaves one teen dead, another injured on Saturday

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a 17-year-old is dead and another teen injured following a Saturday afternoon shooting.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Saddletrail Road which is located off of Crane Church Road and nearby Fairfield Road.
Police arrived to find a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds who were both rushed to the hospital. The 17-year-old died from his injuries.
The sheriff's department didn't provide any information regarding what led up to the shooting or possible suspects as their investigation continues.
For now, the department is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.