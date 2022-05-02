x
Suspect arrested in shooting that left Columbia teen dead, two others wounded

The shooting happened on April 20 at the Riverside Apartments.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have arrested a suspect in connection with last month's apartment shooting that left a teenager dead and two others wounded. 

Officers say 18-year-old Travis Gilmore Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.  Gilmore was arrested Monday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. 

Officers say back on April 20, Gilmore shot and killed 16-year-old De'Marion Corbett and wounded another 17-year-old and 18-year-old. The shooting took place at the Riverside Apartments, which are on Lucius Drive just off River Drive.

Corbett was a student at Columbia High School. 

The shooting took place in the middle of the day. A motive in the case has not been announced by investigators. 

CPD investigators collected ballistic evidence from the scene with the assistance of a K-9 team.

Gilmore is now booked at the Richland County Detention Center. 

