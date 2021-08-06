Man collapses near intersection after shooting outside Two Notch Waffle House

The investigation is still underway.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a mid-afternoon shooting outside a restaurant on Two Notch Road in Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports that the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 7500 block of Two Notch Road. The sheriff's department said that the dispute began outside a nearby Waffle House where a man fired shots at another.

The victim was hit in the upper body and ran across and down Two Notch Road before collapsing near the intersection at Barbara Drive.

Investigators have not yet determined if the suspect and victim knew one another. Nearby deputies were able to detain a person of interest but have not described that person as a suspect.