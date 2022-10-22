Columbia-area shooting leaves one dead in St. Andrews community

The shooting happened on Kay Street in the St. Andrews area near Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead.

According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical crews did arrive soon after, however, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene. At this point in the investigation, deputies have found damage to the walls of the apartment that suggest the shooter was outside at the time.