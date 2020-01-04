COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) announced guidelines for public institutions of higher education for refunds and credits to students dislocated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the release, this guidance for SC higher education will ensure all students will be treated fairly.

Because universities in the state are continuing to provide education and student services online, tuition and student fees will not be refunded or credited. Instead, the guidance from the CHE focuses on services no longer provided to students as a result of Gov. McMaster's executive order to switch universities and colleges to virtual learning for the remainder of the spring semester.



According to the guidance, each institution will decide whether to refund or credit student housing, dining, and other fees.

Additional guidance from the CHE is listed below.

Students who remain enrolled for the remainder of the semester are eligible for a refund or credit. The suspension of in-person instruction does not change the student’s enrollment status for billing, financial aid, and/or reporting purposes.

Students who remain on campus for the remainder of the semester will not be eligible for refunded or credited services.

Refunds or credits should be prorated based on the number of days for which the service will not be provided to the student(s). Individual institutions will calculate the amount to be refunded or credited. Further, whether refund or credit, any remittance should first be applied to any remaining current charges.

Refunds or credits for eligible students should be processed by an institution at the earliest possible time based on a schedule determined by the institution.

Institutions will provide more information on specifics and a timeline for refunds and credits.

You can see more of the CHE’s guidance on their website.