USC announces tuition freeze for 2022-2023 academic year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina has announced it plans to freeze tuition rates for the 2022-2023 academic year. This will be the fourth year USC has not raised the cost of attending school.

“The global pandemic has led to prolonged budget uncertainty for many South Carolina families,” said Interim President Harris Pastides. “I hope that we can give some comfort to both current and future students that we recognize these challenges and that our institution is committed to offering affordable degree programs.”