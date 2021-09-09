Boil water advisory issued for portion of St. Michaels Road in Columbia

Residents in the area are urged to boil their water until further notice if used for drinking or cooking.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A stretch of road in the Saint Andrews community of Columbia is being asked to boil its water due to a water main break.

Columbia Water issued a boil water advisory for Saint Michaels Road from Whiteford Road to Luther Road after the break, which involved a six-inch main in the area. The houses impacted are in a neighborhood just off of Broad River Road.

The concern is that a loss of pressure in the area could have allowed contamination of the water. As such, anybody in the immediate area who may have lost pressure should also take precautions.

"Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one ... full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by Columbia Water laboratory staff," authorities said.

As for food processors and restaurants in the area, the department is telling them to comply with prescribed USDA and state health guidelines. Those with questions can contact Lexington Richland County Environmental Services at 803-896-0620 or the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association at 803-765-9000.