Nearly a week of more than 2,000 daily cases reported by DHEC

There were 2,139 new cases, 26 additional deaths, and a 20.5% percent positivity rate reported on Wednesday, Dec. 9

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday marked the sixth straight day of over 2,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina.

The state saw 2,139 cases, up from over 2,115 the previous day but not the highest seen in the last few days. There were 26 new reported deaths.

The percent positive rate went up to 20.5%.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Wednesday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 223,140/16,304

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,280/332

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,941,385

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 308

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

10,411 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

20.5% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources