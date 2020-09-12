x
Nearly a week of more than 2,000 daily cases reported by DHEC

There were 2,139 new cases, 26 additional deaths, and a 20.5% percent positivity rate reported on Wednesday, Dec. 9

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday marked the sixth straight day of over 2,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina. 

The state saw 2,139 cases, up from over 2,115 the previous day but not the highest seen in the last few days. There were 26 new reported deaths. 

The percent positive rate went up to 20.5%. 

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Wednesday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 223,140/16,304
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,280/332
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,941,385

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 308

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 10,411 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 20.5% percent positive

Facility reports

