COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 13 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 60 cases in 14 counties.

County location of new cases

2 new cases from Beaufort County

1 new case from Charleston County

1 new case from Greenville County

1 new case from Horry County

3 new cases from Kershaw County

1 new case from Lee County

1 new case from Lexington County

3 new cases from Richland County

On Tuesday, DHEC announced it was investigating 14 new cases.

As the state’s number of positive cases increases, DHEC says it will continue to provide the number of positive cases and the county of residence.

DHEC’s COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.

“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health,” Traxler said. “This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our neighbors, friends and family.”

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:

washing your hands frequently,

covering your cough,

staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you've sneezed or coughed into.

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

