Lexington Two affirms they cannot issue mask mandate

The discussion of the district's COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming year were discussed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington School District Two's superintendent said masks will not be required in the district for the upcoming school year.

Dr. Nicolas Wade spoke at Thursday's board meeting where among other topics, he updated the district's COVID-19 protocols.

He said despite talk of cities like Columbia issuing their own mask mandate, he told the board that a state budget proviso makes it clear no district can issue such an order.

"The reality of the situation is that a district cannot enforce a mask mandate," Wade said. "We just cannot. It's as simple as that."

He said the district will have cleaning procedures and will be making personal protective equipment available. He said the school dress code policy has been changed to allow students and who want to wear masks to wear them at all times.

"They are more than welcome to, and that is their absolute choice," he added. "Nothing would prevent them from doing so.

He said the district will continue to have the "five percent rule" which means that if five percent of total student body were to test positive, they school would move to remote learning temporarily until cases subside.

He said the district will offer testing on site for students who are symptomatic with COVID-19 as long as their parents give permission to test.

On another note, he said he's spoken to many students and staff who say they are ready to come back to school.

"With everything going on, people are getting excited to just return to something that resembles that piece of normalcy," Wade said.