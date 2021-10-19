Lexington Two to allow their mask mandate to expire

With case numbers falling, the district decided to let the mask mandate expire on October 31.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington School District Two says their mask mandate will expire at the end of the month.

At the school board meeting Tuesday night, parents with students in the district debated on whether or not mask wearing should continue in schools.

One parent said, "We're hindering social and emotional recovery by imposing additional mask mandates."

Another said, "We are a family-oriented, law-abiding community that values faith, family and freedom. We just want a good quality education for our children, great memories from this short time in the public school system and respect for our constitutional right to choose what's right for our children."

On October 19, the district reported a total of seven COVID-positive students in its schools and 64 students in quarantine.

On September 1 of this year, the district reported that 2,000 students were in quarantine, and on August 31, there were 160 students with COVID.

Superintendent Dr. Nicholas Wade says he doesn't see the need for staff and students to continue wearing masks past the October 31 expiration date, saying, "It just keeps the potential for it to be enforced while also giving us the flexibility for us to adapt to a potentially new situation, especially if there's any rising case in quarantine."

The board decided to allow the current mandate to expire on October 31.