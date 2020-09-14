x
McCormick inmate dies from COIVD-19 complications according to officials

This is the 23rd inmate to die of complications from the coronavirus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another prisoner death has been announced by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Darrell N. Mitchell, 71, who had several underlying medical conditions according to prison officals, died at a local hospital Sunday. He tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalized Aug. 13.  He was an inmate at McCormick Correctional Institution. 

As of today, 43 offenders and 15 staff members at McCormick have tested positive for COVID19. 

Of those, 32 offenders and 6 staff are active cases; 9 offenders and 9 staff members have recovered. 

The Department of Corrections has 16,211 offenders, has had 1,993 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide. Of those, 1,176 have recovered and 795 are active cases. 

There are 86 active staff cases. 

This is the department’s 23rd inmate death associated with the virus. 

