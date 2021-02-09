SC State to require bi-weekly coronavirus tests for faculty, staff

The university plans to have an updated dashboard to let the public know about cases on campus.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — News19 is going to the source to share the concerns of a parent and ask questions at South Carolina State University regarding COVID cases and procedures.

Our first stop was SC State spokesperson Sam Watson who explained how the school plans to handle testing.

"As of today, everyone on the campus will be required to have a bi-weekly test for COVID-19," Watson said.

University officials couldn't confirm how many positive coronavirus cases have been reported so far but did say that information should be available to the public soon.

"The dashboard that we are developing should be live within the next day or so," said Watson. "We want to keep the public informed as much as possible regarding the status of COVID-19."

Until then, Watson said the school will rely on its students to inform parents or guardians if they have contracted the virus.