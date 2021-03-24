Where to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in South Carolina

DHEC updates locations daily where the vaccine available throughout the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many South Carolinians are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, usually through the prevalent two dose delivery system used by Pfizer and Moderna.

As of March 22, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports at least 1,082,998 South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

However, some are waiting in an attempt to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

For those people, DHEC has a list that is updated daily of the availability of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- as well as Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines -- online.