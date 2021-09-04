Vaccine appointments becoming more and more available

Several hospitals in the Midlands have shifted from appointment-only clinics to accepting walk-ins and same day patients.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All adults in South Carolina are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and recently, a lot of open appointments not being taken advantage of.

Amy Kennedy, the vaccine clinic leader of Prisma Gamecock Park site, said she thinks there are a few reasons as to why demand is going down. She said there are now more places to access the vaccine, more supply overall and she thinks some people may still be unsure how to sign up.

"It’s easier now than ever to get the vaccine," Kennedy said.

So far at Prisma Health's Gamecock Park vaccine site more than 80,000 people have been vaccinated.

"The numbers are not where I would hope at this point," volunteer Marguerite Haines said. "When we first started there was a nice long line and now, we are taking walk-ins or have been and I’m delighted for that, but I would really like to see more people.”

Nurse Haines came out of retirement to help give shots, but with more open appointment slots she said she is a little concerned.

"I would love it if we just continually pumping the vaccine in and we have capacity for 24 stations at a time, so we can do a greater number then we certainly are," Haines said.

For Paul Fortier. who also is helping give the vaccine, he said he’s seen demand vary day to day.

"We’ve had really busy days, not so busy days, but people are really nice who are coming out and really appreciate us being here," Fortier said.

Kennedy noted even if all the appointments aren’t filled, no vaccines go to waste.

On any given day they see anywhere from 800 to 2,400 people coming through the lines at Gamecock Park.

"I do want folks to know that vaccine is available," Kennedy said. "You do not need to jump through any difficult hoops to get it, most sites are showing same day appointments where you can call a phone line or show up at the site and you’ll leave within 30-45 mins with a vaccine.”

Prisma Health opens up new appointments on Tuesdays and Fridays.