Section of Broad River Road under boil water advisory

Customers in the 4400 block of Broad River Road and those near the area who lost water or saw a drop in pressure should boil their water 'vigorously' before use.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia Water is urging residents on a section of Broad River Road to boil their water for now after a water main break that potentially contaminated water in the area.

The water department reports that the six-inch main rupture may have risked bacterial contamination of the water on the 4400 block of Broad River Road. As such water customers should "vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before using it for drinking or cooking - or until notified by the Columbia Water laboratory staff. Ice made from non-boiled water shouldn't be used for drinks.

This guidance is for anyone in the area of the block listed above and also anyone who lost water or water pressure nearby.

Restaurants and food processors in the area are also told to comply with USDA and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control regulations.

Those with questions about the advisory should contact the Lexington-Richland County Environmental Services at 803-896-0620. Restaurants and hotels can contact the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association at 803-765-9000. Meanwhile, questions concerning healthcare facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities should be directed to the DHEC Division of Health Licensing at 803-545-4370.