x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

After over 40 years in the job, Bamberg sheriff prepares to retire

Sheriff Ed Barnell has spent half his life in law enforcement and most of that as the sheriff of Bamberg county.
Credit: Bamberg Sheriff Department
Bamberg county sheriff Ed Darnell

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. — One of South Carolina’s longest-serving sheriffs is officially retiring. 

Ed Darnell has spent 42 of his 48 years in law enforcement leading the Bamberg County sheriff’s office. 

Local media reports that the 84-year-old Darnell only had to fire a gun once during his long tenure and that was a warning shot into the air. 

Darnell said he’s aged out of the role of sheriff.  

He cited changes like the use of computers. 

He declined to run for re-election in 2020 and says he’s proud that he’s not one of the growing number of sheriffs across the state in legal trouble themselves over the last decade

A retirement party is being held for the sheriff on January 16 at The Denmark FIrst Baptist church at 482 S. Beech Avenue in Denmark from 2pm -5pm. 

TOP STORIES

Trump asks Georgia election officials to 'find' votes during call with Sec. of State

Suspect in custody after shooting at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona leaves pastor dead

Ronnie Porter is staying home

 