Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Four years of inspection reports from the Allen Benedict Court Apartments have now been released.

News19 obtained the documents through a Freedom of Information Act request.

On January 17, two residents of Allen Benedict Court, a public housing property, were found dead in separate units.The coroner concluded they'd died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

RELATED: Lawsuit alleges Allen Benedict Court Resident suffered from 'gas poisoning' well before evacuations

RELATED: Deep Dive: allegations in 4th lawsuit against Columbia Housing Authority

RELATED: First lawsuit filed against Columbia Housing Authority director, commission chair

A day later, multiple gas leaks were discovered, and the entire complex had to be evacuated. A few days later, it was determined that the place would be permanently abandoned.

Two days after the men died, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins send the Columbia Housing Authority a letter outlining multiple violations, including dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and gas.

RELATED: Conditions 'severe and lethal' at Allen Benedict Court apartments, fire department says

These released inspection reports took place in the previous years. The included reports are from 2011, 2012, 2016, and 2017.

In some cases, inspectors found minor maintenance violations, included malfunctioning ovens and walls and appliances in disrepair. There were also pest, including roaches, that were observed.

You can read the full inspection reports from each of those years:

2011 Inspection Report

2012 Inspection Report

2016 Inspection Report

2017 Inspection Report