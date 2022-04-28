Batesburg-Leesville residents honor officer Barr on his funeral day

"They put their life on the line for us," Deborah Baston, local resident said.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Hundreds gathered in fallen Cayce Officer Drew Barr's hometown, Batesburg-Leesville, today to lay him to rest.

Some wanted to give his family privacy, so they put out signs, flags and watched his procession instead.

Another motorcade rolled in around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon for officer Drew Barr as he made his way from Lexington county to Batesburg-Leesville Thursday.

Locals in town were not about to miss it.

"Knowing family members, knowing people that used to work with him, giving moral support is our civic duty to come out because they put their life on the line for us," Deborah Baston, Batesburg resident said.

They tell me they took their lunch break to watch his hearse go by.

"I have a little one in the car so I wanted him to come out and see everything that was going on to have respect," Melissa Cease, Batesburg resident said.

Not everyone can make it to the funeral, but businesses are showing their thankfulness and appreciation in other ways, like through a sign.

"We knew once his arrangements were made that there would be a lot of activity in town today so we wanted to show our respect as a company to the tightness and the respect that we have for our law enforcement and firefighters," said Eric Taylor, safety director of Palmetto propane fuels and ice.