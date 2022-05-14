Car slams into mobile home in Sumter County; woman, child displaced

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A woman and child have been displaced after a car crashed into their mobile home on Friday just before noon in Sumter County.

The American Red Cross confirmed that it was helping two victims with financial assistance, lodging, and other essentials after the incident, which happened on Cherryvale Drive.

Sumter Fire, which also responded to the scene, said that the strike from the vehicle was significant enough that it knocked the home from its foundation and also required that water be cut to the location.

Sumter Fire added that a school-age child wasn't home at the time of the crash. But a woman was taken from the scene for treatment. It's not believed her injury was a direct result of the crash but rather trying to leave the home after the impact.