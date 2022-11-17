Unified Zoning and Development Ordinance being planned for Chapin

Officials are hoping this will be ready by late spring, early summer of 2023.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Right now, town leaders are working to make sure Chapin's comprehesive development rules match up with the area's progress.

The planning commission is working to draft a "Unified Zoning and Development Ordinance", or UDO.

Officials are in the early stages, drafting beginning chapters right now.

Basically it's the master set of rules for any kind of development in town.

"Which is a combination of our land development regulations, subdivision regulations and zoning ordinance updated to be a document that is compatible with our existing comprehensive plan," said Kevin Singletary a planning and zoning manager.

That includes building materials allowed, fee schedules, and buffer yard requirements for example.

It's all in an effort to make sure the rulebook matches the town's master plan from last December and flows with their direction of progress.

Locals say they're glad this is happening, a refresh of the rules so to speak.

"I think it's a worthwhile effort to be sure that as they encourage new businesses to come to town like whether it's hotels or other types of businesses, that they have housing available for the people who are going to work in those businesses and it's not just all expensive housing," Richard Sherman a Chapin resident said.

Some hope it could create rules for new potential too.

"There's been maybe some development of a need in Chapin, like bed and breakfasts or something like that. I don't think we have any of those now. It would be great to have that type of opportunity included for people who might want to do that," Sherman said.

Once this rulebook is drafted, it'll be sent to town council for approval. Town leaders hope they can create a final draft of all these development rules by late spring, early summer of 2023.