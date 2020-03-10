Claflin University student killed in car accident, university says

According to the university, the accident claimed the life of Shadae Spann, a junior biology major and Honors College student from Sumter, S.C.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Claflin University has announced that one of their students was killed in a car accident in Calhoun County.

It happened on U.S. Highway 601 near Lone Star Road in Calhoun County, according to the release.

“Claflin University mourns the loss of a student with outstanding potential," said President Dwaun J. Warmack. “We solicit your prayers for Shadae's family and friends as they deal with this unexpected and tragic incident at this time.”

Staff in the Office of Counseling Services will be available to speak to students, faculty and staff. Telehealth is also available 24 hours a day by calling (833) 484-6359 or www.claflintelehealth.com, according to Claflin.

The University will inform the Claflin Family of funeral arrangements when they are made available.