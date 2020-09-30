SC State University welcomes over 200 students back to campus

The group of students who returned to campus consists of student-athletes and students with required lab work that cannot be simulated outside of a lab.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Students are back on the campus of South Carolina State after the campus was emptied because of COVID-19.

Over 200 students made their way back to South Carolina State University.

The group of students who returned to campus consists of student-athletes and students with required lab work that cannot be simulated outside of a lab.

The University says that all students were required to submit a negative COVID-19 tests before returning to campus.

Bryson Grant, a Senior at the University, said he's excited about being back.

“I was happy, I was home since March, so being back on campus it’s a great feeling.” Grant said.

Students, faculty and staff were issued PPE kits for their safety and the safety of others.

The University also says that students and faculty are required to wear a mask while on campus.

THANK YOU 👏🏾👏🏾to the State Club for the care packages provided to our International Student-Athletes who remained on campus throughout the pandemic. #STATEclub #wearescstate #supportathletics #scstate #scstate1896



❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/qFYYUnt3d5 — SC State University (@SCSTATE1896) September 12, 2020