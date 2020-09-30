x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Orangeburg

SC State University welcomes over 200 students back to campus

The group of students who returned to campus consists of student-athletes and students with required lab work that cannot be simulated outside of a lab.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Students are back on the campus of South Carolina State after the campus was emptied because of COVID-19. 

Over 200 students made their way back to South Carolina State University.

The group of students who returned to campus consists of student-athletes and students with required lab work that cannot be simulated outside of a lab.

The University says that all students were required to submit a negative COVID-19 tests before returning to campus.

RELATED: SC State students react to starting school year online

Bryson Grant, a Senior at the University, said he's excited about being back. 

“I was happy, I was home since March, so being back on campus it’s a great feeling.” Grant said. 

Credit: Mack, Chandler

Students, faculty and staff were issued PPE kits for their safety and the safety of others.

The University also says that students and faculty are required to wear a mask while on campus.

"The University is looking forward to the day when the entire Bulldog Family can unite on campus," the University said in a statement. "Until then, South Carolina State will continue to do its part in helping students, faculty and staff stay safe, while still providing a quality educational experience."

RELATED: Claflin University resumes face to face learning