14-year-old Sumter High student killed in shooting at McDonald's

14-year-old Jacob Russ was shot at a McDonald's in Sumter on Sunday. The community says they don't want to see any more children lost to guns.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents say gun violence has to stop after a 14-year-old boy was killed at a local fast-food restaurant on Sunday.

Jacob Russ went inside the McDonald's on North Lafayette Drive with family members to pick up a relative from work. Investigators say 25-year-old Marques Wright, another employee at the restaurant, started fighting with Russ's relative. When another family member tried to break up the fight, Wright pulled out a gun, fired shots that injured the family member and killed Jacob Russ.

Wright left the scene, police say, but was eventually arrested.

Members of the community were outraged to hear of another child lost to gun violence.

"We just need to learn to love one another again, not hate," said Shameeka Dowtin.

Daniel Palumbo with the Sumter County School District echoed the same message when he took to Facebook to say, "It's a sad evening tonight. The World, Sumter, and the school district lost a precious life Mr. Jacob Russ/14 yo to evil today. My sympathies and condolences go out to his parents and family. I pray for the other person who is in critical condition too."

The Sumter School District also made a statement saying that counseling will be available at Sumter High for those that need it.

Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are with Jacob's family during this very difficult time. A tragedy like this has a significant impact on both our students and staff. Sumter School District is very sensitive to the emotional needs of our school family, and our Crisis Support Team will be on hand to assist anyone at Sumter High School who may need assistance coping with this tragic loss.