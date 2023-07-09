Woman’s death in Lexington County spotlights concern with rise in domestic violence cases

This year, five women have lost their lives due to domestic violence in Richland County alone.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trend of domestic violence-related homicides across the Midlands is putting a spotlight on prevention. In the latest incident, deputies say a Lexington County woman was shot and killed by her ex-husband this week.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said in the last nine months, five women have lost their lives due to domestic violence in Richland County alone.

"That is very sad to me. It’s heartbreaking,” said Rutherford. “The year is not even over. We still have to get through the holidays, which is when you typically will see an uptick in those types of calls.”

While all five victims this year are women, Rutherford said domestic violence is not just a women’s issue.

“This is across the board. People need to keep their hands to themselves. People need to find proper coping mechanisms for dealing with anger, hurt, and regret, and they need to figure out a better way to communicate with the people that they love. And if you're in a toxic situation, you need to leave,” Rutherford said.

Sara Barber, the Executive Director of the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA), is also concerned about a slight increase in domestic violence-related deaths nationwide.

“In 2021, which is the last year we have data for, there were 57 domestic violence homicides in South Carolina. Over 70 percent of those were committed with a gun, and that is another trend we often see,” Barber said.

Barber emphasized the importance of educating young people and combating this alarming trend.

“Where we talk honestly with young people about what consent looks like and what healthy relationships look like. And We can start really young and do that in age-appropriate ways,” said Barber.

Rutherford said there are similar warning signs in each situation.

“For people who have a history of that type of behavior, they are isolating you from your support system, they're isolating you from your friends, your family, and what they're trying to do is create a sense of dependency and a state of dependency on them,” said Rutherford.

Coroner Rutherford said her office is tracking data more effectively in the county to understand the factors leading to these tragic situations.

"We don't want to just show up during times of death and tragedy. We want the coroner's office to be a place of prevention, as well as to empower people in our community with the information and resources so that maybe, just maybe, we can save a life," said Rutherford.

Barber encourages anyone in domestic violence situations to contact their local domestic violence program to make a safety plan.

“People work so hard to change those numbers but, at some point, the whole community needs to get involved,” said Barber.