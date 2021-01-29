Getting answers: Dominion Energy explains high power bills

Many of you reached out to News 19 wondering why your January power bills are exponentially higher than normal. Here's why.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of you are messaging News 19 about high light bills from Dominion Energy.

Some of you tell us you're paying double the amount compared to this time last year.

We talked to the utility company to learn why.

"This is my first time with Dominion being high," said utility customer, Amanda Higgins. "It was $206.14."

When Higgins, a Richland County resident, got her Dominion Energy bill this month, she thought something went wrong.

She lives in a house and only changes her thermostat with the seasons.

"My thermostat stays set on the same exact thing every year, all year long," she said. "In the winter time, it's heat. In the summertime, it's cold."

Higgins says she's paying $100 more than last month and it's a financial stress.

"I'm a single mom. I just recently lost my job and I start my new job on the 8th. Life still happens. Life still goes on," she said. "I still have to pay for my son's practice. I still have stuff I need to be paying for."

Another Dominion Energy customer who contacted News 19 says he's in the same boat.

For his interview, he requested to remain anonymous.

"Last year [my bill] was $230-something and this year it's $320," he told us. "It's ridiculous that you pay that much in electric bills especially when you're barely home."

Dominion Energy says these high bills are popping up all over their coverage area.

"It's just requiring more heating this winter," said Ginger Greenway, Program Manager of the Energy Conservation Department for Dominion Energy South Carolina.

What's different this winter is more colder days.

"It's staying in the 30s, 40s and into the 50s," Greenway explained. "A lot of times we are hearing from the customers, 'I haven't changed anything in my home. I'm keeping it at the same thermostat settings', and so forth, but the reason it's different is it's a lot more energy to continue to battle with those temperatures the lower the temperatures are."

Viewers also asked News 19 if Dominion Energy's new smart meters may be to blame for high bills. Dominion Energy says they check the equipment before use, and everything appears to be working correctly.

Discussions for possible rate hikes were put on pause earlier this month.

"Because of us being in COVID and other reasons, there has not been a rate increase," said Greenway. "So this is just due to good old-fashioned it's colder this winter than it was last winter...and it's colder this month than it was last month."

Experts say making small changes can make a big difference on your bill.

To help save money on your power bill, Dominion Energy recommends:

Set the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower while at home. Save more by setting the thermostat even lower while sleeping and when away from home. A programmable or smart thermostat can automatically lower the temperature to maximize savings. Check heating and air conditioning filters regularly. Dirty filters not only increase energy usage, they can also damage an HVAC system. Weather-strip doors and caulk around seams, cracks and openings to keep the cold air out. Ensure the home is sealed tight by checking for ductwork leaks or tears. Repair fallen or crushed ductwork with mastic to seal leaks, and duct wrap can be used to insulate ductwork that passes through unconditioned spaces. Adjust drapes and blinds according to the time of day. To benefit from the sun’s natural warmth, keep drapes and blinds open during daylight hours. Close them during the night to reduce the chill from cold windows. Also, insulated or heavy curtains – especially on north-facing windows – may help keep out the cold air. Consider adjusting the water heater’s thermostat to 120 degrees. Although many manufacturers set water thermostats at 140 degrees, most households usually only require them to be set at 120 degrees. Check the manufacturer’s guidelines about temperature settings.

If you believe you're energy bill is high because of faulty equipment, Dominion Energy says to call their Customer Service Line at 1-866-366-4357.

The company also has lots of tools on their website, including information on how to trim your energy bill and how you can schedule a virtual visit to learn how to adapt your home in a cost-efficient way.