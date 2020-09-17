x
Two people killed walking across I-26 in Richland County

Following a crash on I-26, two people were walking across the interstate when they were struck and killed by a car.
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead.

According to troopers, around 12:36 a.m. a vehicle was traveling west on I-26 when the driver ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Following the crash, the driver of the car and a witness to the initial crash were walking across the interstate when they were both struck and killed by another car.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina highway patrol.

