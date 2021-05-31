Small earthquake in Lexington County source of shaking in the Midlands

Around 7 p.m. on Memorial Day Monday from Chapin to Newberry to Lexington people reported feeling the earth move.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A small earthquake was the source of the jolt that caused many people's homes to shake in the Midlands Monday night.

The US Geological Survey confirmed the 2.6 magnitude quake struck at 6:53 p.m. and took place about a mile below the surface.

The epicenter was between Batesburg-Leesville and Gilbert, about 2.4 miles southwest of the Summit area in Lexington County.

People began messaging the WLTX social media channels and calling our newsroom around 7 p.m. to report a long, sustained shaking.

The reports came in from all over western Lexington County near Batesburg-Leesville, up through Saluda County and into Newberry County and back down to Chapin. Even Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster reported feeling the shaking.

After checking with Fort Jackson, Shaw Air Force Base, Lexington Sheriff Department, Batesburg-Leesville Police Department, none of those agencies could confirm what happened. However, the USGS cleared things up around 10 p.m.

A 2.6 magnitude quake is too small to cause damage, and is just within range to be felt by people.

Most earthquakes in the state happen near the coast. Approximately 70 percent of earthquakes are in the coastal plain, with most happening in the Lowcountry.

Back in 1886, Charleston was hit by a catastrophic earthquake. It had an estimated magnitude of 7.3, and was felt as far away and Cuba and New York. At least 60 people were killed, and thousands of building were damaged.

Structural damage extended hundreds of miles to cities in Alabama, Ohio, and Kentucky.