'It's a miracle she's with us': Lexington family returns home after a severe car accident in Hawaii

Hundreds gathered in Lexington, waving signs and cheering for Bekah Smith, the 18-year-old who survived a severe car accident while on vacation in Hawaii.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Smith is thanking God as they return home a month away after a severe car accident while vacationing in Hawaii.

There was a wave of gratitude coming from Jacob Smith Friday as he was able to drive his family back into the driveway of their Lexington home. He says, "It's a miracle that she's with us." It comes over a month after the family was involved in a life-changing car accident, severely injuring their 18-year-old daughter Bekah. The double collision accident fractured her C1 vertebrae, an injury the smiths say often results in death or paralysis. On Friday, Bekah was home, walking, talking, and most importantly, being surrounded by loved ones again.

"Physically, I'm good. I'm a little tired, but I'm good. It's sweet to see my best friends, I loved seeing them, my neighbors, little kids, stuff like that. Definitely overwhelming. It feels like a dream." Bekah said

After a month of worry, Friday was a day of laughs and smiles for the Smiths as they were greeted by hundreds outside River Bluff High School and then in their neighborhood in Lexington. Families lined their street with signs, waves, and cheers. It's a scene, Crystal Smith thought she might never see.

"I think 'God's timing', and His timing has been so much faster than I could have ever asked for. Never ever ever, based on everything they told us day one, day two, day three, would've thought we'd be walking through our house with her standing on her own, having her own thoughts, communicating. She's writing, reading, all the things on this day." Smith said.

Even though the Smiths were so far from home for the past month, Jacob says they felt the love and support from their church, school, and community. Even in Hawaii, churches offered housing, and transportation for the family.

"We've never seen that support, we're appreciative of that support. It's been incredible and humbling. We can't thank folks enough, we can't write enough 'thank you' notes for the blessings that have been poured out," Jacob said.

Jacob says through it all, the biggest thing that got the family through tough times was their trust in God and prayer.

"He has a plan, He had it all worked out. He has it all figured out ahead of time how He's going to use it. It's not up to us or what you might want." he said.

While at home, Bekah was asked what she was most looking forward to now that she was home. She said the opportunity to sit on the couch with her family and watch movies.