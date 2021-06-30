Fatal motorcycle collision on Leesburg Road in Columbia

The Richland County Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle collision Wednesday afternoon in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department Traffic Safety unit is investing the collision on Leesburg Road and Fairmont Drive, which is in an area about four miles from where I-77 and Leesburg Road meet.

The tweet by the unit says it was a male victim.

There's no information yet on what led up to the crash.