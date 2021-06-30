x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fatal motorcycle collision on Leesburg Road in Columbia

The Richland County Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation.
Credit: alex_schmidt_13 - stock.adobe.com
File photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle collision Wednesday afternoon in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department Traffic Safety unit is investing the collision on Leesburg Road and Fairmont Drive, which is in an area about four miles from where I-77 and Leesburg Road meet.

The tweet by the unit says it was a male victim. 

RELATED: One person dead in afternoon crash in Kershaw

There's no information yet on what led up to the crash. The Richland County Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation. 

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Related Articles