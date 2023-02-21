Groundbreaking for Finlay Park upgrades could happen as soon as July

The City of Columbia approved funding to start upgrades to Finlay Park.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia approved funding on Tuesday to set plans in motion to revamp Finlay Park.

Columbia City Council has been talking about upgrading the park since 2019 when they presented a Master Plan. Now, with $12 million set aside for upgrades, city leaders believe they can restore the park to its former glory.

Henry Simons, the Assistant City Manager of operations says they are hoping the park upgrades will make the heart of Columbia a family space once again.

"We want a family-oriented environment as we've had in the past," Simons stated. "We're just excited about getting families back downtown to really enjoy what they've enjoyed in the past, so just bringing it back to life is what the goal is."

New renderings of the park upgrades show the fountain up and running again, a new large structure called 'The Lantern', and a bridge that crosses the pond.

Queen Frederick and her son Devante visit the park frequently.

"We come out here pretty often, I mean I would say we come out here more often in the summertime but it's like 70 degrees out here right now so we're trying to get out and enjoy the weather," Frederick said.

Friends Crystal Miller and Rnee Gibson also enjoy the park and are both looking forward to the upcoming changes.

"One thing it's missing is seating and pavilions... we normally have to sit on the ground," Renee said. "But I saw the plans and I just heard that they are going to put in more seating so I think that'll be great."

The City of Columbia is working to complete design plans for the park by the end of the month and then put out a bid for a construction company.