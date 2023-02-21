Defense to have first full day to lay out their witnesses in Alex Murdaugh trial

Murdaugh is accused of shooting to death his wife Maggie and adult son Paul at their 1,700 acre property known as Moselle.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The defense in the Alex Murdaugh trial is presenting their first full day of testimony, as they try to combat the prosecution's case that Murdaugh killed his wife and son almost two years ago.

After a long break for the President's Day Holiday weekend, the court resumed where it left off Friday, with defense witnesses.

Murdaugh is accused of shooting to death his wife Maggie and adult son Paul at their 1,700 acre property known as Moselle in June of 2021. He's also facing separate trials for massive financial fraud accusing him of taking millions from his law firm and clients. Murdaugh's lawyers maintain he's innocent and there's been a rush to judgment, while prosecutors say he acted alone in killing his family.

It's unclear how many witnesses the defense intends to call or whether Murdaugh himself will take the stand.

