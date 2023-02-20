Prosecution presents 88-page timeline tracking movements the night of the murders

The prosecution has presented an 88-page document tracking Alex, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh's movements using their cellphone and car data.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The state rested its case on Friday in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial by presenting a timeline outlining Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh’s movements on June 7, 2021 - the day of the murders.

The prosecution created a lengthy timeline using data from the Murdaugh family’s phone and car data. According to the state's evidence, Alex arrived at Moselle, the family’s hunting property at 6:42 p.m. and Paul got there a few minutes after at 7:04 p.m.

This Snapchat video was recorded at 7:39 p.m. and sent at 7:56 p.m. from Paul’s phone.

According to the defendant, the two rode around Moselle while Maggie drove back from getting a pedicure near Charleston and talked to her sister, Marian Proctor.

"You encouraged her to go to Moselle," prosecuting attorney Creighton Waters questioned Proctor during her testimony.

"I did," Proctor tearfully responded.

"Was that the last time you talked to her?" Waters asked.

Proctor agreed through tears.

Paul got to the main house at 8:14 p.m. Maggie was already there. Paul and Maggie’s phones show they were at the house from about 8:14 p.m. to 8:32 p.m., and their phones were locked for a lot of that time. That might indicate the time they were eating dinner with Alex. Then, Paul starts to move toward the dog kennels, where he arrives at 8:42 p.m.

Paul takes a video to send to his friend Rogan Gibson.

In that video, witnesses have testified you can hear three voices: Paul, Maggie and Alex. That video is taken at 8:44 p.m.

The prosecution says that’s important because in an interview with the defendant two months after the killings, Alex Murdaugh tells investigators that he wasn’t at the kennels around 9 p.m.

"You didn’t go back down there after dinner until you returned from visiting your mother?" the investigator asks.

"Yes sir," Murdaugh responds.

Instead, Alex tells the investigators he took a nap right after dinner and did not go down to the dog kennels where Maggie and Paul’s bodies were found. When they asked about the video with three voices, Murdaugh said it wasn’t him.

"Who do you think it could have been?" the investigator questions.

"I have no idea," Murdaugh answers.

Shortly after recording the video, Paul unlocks his phone for the last time at 8:48 p.m. Maggie unlocks hers for the last time at 8:49 p.m. Then, both stay locked until they’re found by investigators after the murders.

At 8:53 p.m., Maggie’s phone changes orientation like from landscape to portrait multiple times over two minutes, but it isn’t unlocked.

It’s in this time frame the prosecution says the killings took place.

After almost an hour of no activity, Alex’s phone starts showing movement. It indicates 283 steps traveled between 9:02 and 9:06 p.m. He calls Maggie multiple times and sends her a text.

Then, at 9:07 p.m., his car shows that he leaves Moselle and heads to Almeda, where his mother lives.

At 9:08 p.m., Maggie’s phone data shows it’s on the side of the road away from the Moselle property, where it was later found by investigators.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agent Peter Rudolfski testifies Murdaugh’s car slowly drove by that stretch of road where the phone was found on the night of the killings, going down to 42 miles per hour.

Rudolfski says after Murdaugh passed that location, his car began increasing speed, eventually hitting 80 mph.

Alex calls different people while driving to Almeda and arrives at 9:22 p.m. He stays for about 20 minutes, leaving at 9:43 p.m.

On his way home, Alex texts Maggie and Paul. He arrives at Moselle at 10 p.m. He calls Maggie again at 10:03 p.m. when he arrives at the main house.

Then, at 10:05 p.m., he heads to the dog kennels. At 10:06 p.m., he calls 9-1-1. According to the car data, there’s about 20 seconds between pulling up to the kennels and dialing 9-1-1, although Murdaugh says he checked both Maggie and Paul for a pulse in the 9-1-1 call.

Then he heads up to the main house and back down to the kennels as he tells the dispatcher he’s getting a gun.

The 9-1-1 call ends at 10:17 p.. Immediately after, he calls different friends and family. The first deputy arrives on scene at 10:25 p.m.