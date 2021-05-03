SC fire chief quits, apologizes after Black neighborhoods post

A Lancaster County area fire chief has resigned after igniting controversy with a Facebook post saying police should stop responding to Black neighborhoods.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina fire chief has resigned after igniting controversy with a Facebook post saying police should stop responding to Black neighborhoods.

The Lancaster County administrator tells The State newspaper that Francis “Butch” Ghent quit as chief of the McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department on Friday. Ghent had been suspended for the April 22 post.

The post said police should stop responding to calls in Black neighborhoods and added, “They will eventually kill each other and the fake news won't have a story.”