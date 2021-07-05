Standout Richland Northeast student, Marine remembered after tragic death in North Carolina

1st LT Justice Stewart was hit by a car while jogging on June 27, school system officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A family and a school community are sharing their heartbreak after the death of a promising young graduate and Marine.

Richland School District Two announced that Justice Regine Stewart, a 2014 graduate of Richland Northeast High School, had died after being hit by a car while jogging in North Carolina on June 27.

At just 25 years old, Stewart was a U.S. Marine Officer who attained the rank of First Lieutenant. She was also a graduate of Spelman College.

Before attending Richland Northeast, she had been a student at Forest Lake Elementary, Rice Creek Elementary, and Dent Middle.

She was also the recipient of multiple scholarships after high school totaling $391,000.

Meanwhile, this loss was taken particularly hard for the District Two community, as her mother, Tia Jones, is an assistant principal.

A public viewing was held for 1st LT Stewart on Saturday at Leevy's Funeral Home in Columbia and a celebration of life service on Monday at Haskell Heights First Baptist.