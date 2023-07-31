x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Surveillance Photos: Do you recognize these two men? Deputies say they stole a large grill from a church in Richland County

Deputies say two men in a gold truck stole a large pull-behind grill from Miracle Deliverance Outreach Ministry in Elgin.
Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Department

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Richland County are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects accused of stealing a large grill.

Deputies say two unknown men stole a large pull-behind grill belonging to Miracle Deliverance Outreach Ministry in the 100 block of Catawba Hill Drive in Elgin. 

The suspects were recorded on the church’s video cameras using bolt cutters to remove the grill from a secured location on June 19, 2023. The grill is valued at $4,500.

Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Department

Deputies say the two men left in a gold Ford truck with no visible license plate.

Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Department

If you can identity these men or the vehicle or have any information about the incident, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Memorial service for Newberry Police Lt. Michael Wood

Before You Leave, Check This Out