Surveillance Photos: Do you recognize these two men? Deputies say they stole a large grill from a church in Richland County

Deputies say two men in a gold truck stole a large pull-behind grill from Miracle Deliverance Outreach Ministry in Elgin.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Richland County are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects accused of stealing a large grill.

Deputies say two unknown men stole a large pull-behind grill belonging to Miracle Deliverance Outreach Ministry in the 100 block of Catawba Hill Drive in Elgin.

The suspects were recorded on the church’s video cameras using bolt cutters to remove the grill from a secured location on June 19, 2023. The grill is valued at $4,500.

Deputies say the two men left in a gold Ford truck with no visible license plate.

If you can identity these men or the vehicle or have any information about the incident, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously