Highway 1 blocked near Lugoff after collision between tractor-trailer, power line

LUGOFF, S.C. — A collision on Highway 1 near Lugoff is blocking traffic Thursday afternoon.

The collision is on U.S. Highway 1 South near Highway 34. While the details of what led up to the incident haven't been released, pictures posted online show a tractor-trailer with fallen electrical lines on it. A power pole nearby was also on the ground.

The Lugoff Fire Department says due to energized electrical lines being down, one of the southbound lanes of Highway 1 and adjacent business parking lots are closed. There could be traffic congestion in that area for several hours.

People are asked to avoid US Highway 1 between Boulware and Highway 34 Southbound. Plaza Drive is also closed at Highway 1 South.

A Lugoff Ford employee who spoke to News19 said they had lost power and were operating on a generator.

The damaged line is being repaired by Duke Energy. The company's outage map reports 12 outages in that area.