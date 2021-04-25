Missing South Carolina man last seen Friday needs medical attention

Deputies say 80-year-old John Notartomaso suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and other conditions that require immediate attention.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man with Alzheimer's Disease who was last seen on Friday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

80-year-old John Notartomaso was last seen leaving 118 Boling Court in Taylors, South Carolina, around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 23.

Notartomaso stands 5-feet tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds and has gray hair, according to deputies. He was last seen wearing black pants, brown boots and an unknown colored shirt.

Deputies say Notartomaso suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and other medical conditions that require immediate attention.