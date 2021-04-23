Columbia woman missing for over a week

Police in Lexington County say she was reported missing back on April 16.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Police in South Congaree are searching for a missing woman in their area.

Officers say 40-year-old Misti Lynn Boykin was last seen on April 16.

Boykin lives in Columbia, but the missing persons report was filed by her fiance in South Congaree. He told police she'd last been seen at his mother's house in West Columbia.

Officer say the woman was supposed to have gone on an errand with his mother but disappeared from the home. He said Boykin left behind her purse, Social Security card, and purse in a room. She did have her phone.

An incident report states that officers have attempted to call her, but the phone goes to voicemail and the message box is full. The finance also said a friend had not heard from her either.

Boykin is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 180 pounds. She had brown eyes and red hair.