Missing Kershaw County man last seen at Myrtle Beach

LUGOFF, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen several days ago.

21-year-old Terrance Lamar Clark from Lugoff was last seen 3 days ago at Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

Deputies say Clark has not made contact with any of his family members and his cellphone is not in service. This is not common of Terrance, officials say.