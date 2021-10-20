Search underway for missing Sumter man with Alzheimer's Disease

Selvig was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday driving a blue 2011 Honda Pilot with SC license tag RZL676.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man with Alzheimer's Disease.

Police say 76-year-old Dennis Michael Selvig, who has gray hair and brown eyes, stands 6-feet tall and weighs around 184 pounds.

Selvig was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday driving a blue 2011 Honda Pilot with SC license tag RZL676. In the back window is a support law enforcement sticker and there is damage near the right rear wheel.