x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing Midlands teen last seen more than two weeks ago, deputies say

Deputies say Mishalee Morales was last seen on Sunday, September 17, 2023, on Ranch Road in northeast Columbia.
Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Department

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Deputies say Mishalee Morales was last seen on Sunday, September 17, 2023, on Ranch Road in northeast Columbia. 

Morales was last seen wearing a black Snoop brand hoodie with bandana pattern sleeves, according to deputies. She is also wearing blue contacts and a wooden cross around her neck and a belly chain.

If you see Morales or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Richland County Sheriff's Department or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Department

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Missing Midlands teen last seen more than two weeks ago, deputies say

Before You Leave, Check This Out